Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

