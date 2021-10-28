Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $268.89. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average is $261.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.