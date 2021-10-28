Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,909.16. 52,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

