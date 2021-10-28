Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

