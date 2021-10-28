Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

