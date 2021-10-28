Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.36

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

