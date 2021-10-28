Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

RPV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $82.27.

