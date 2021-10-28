Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

