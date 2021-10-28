Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $26.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

