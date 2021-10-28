Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 232,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

BSCM remained flat at $$21.50 on Thursday. 324,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,151. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

