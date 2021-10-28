Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.95 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.