International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

