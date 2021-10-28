Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,943 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

