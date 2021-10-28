Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported splendid sales numbers for third-quarter 2021, which surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company projects net sales of $810 million for 2021 while earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.35. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances, have been yielding results. That said, the company is taking a conservative approach for fourth-quarter sales owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $18,785,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

