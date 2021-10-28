INT Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $1.55 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

