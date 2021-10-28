Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.34 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.09 ($0.21). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 489,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

