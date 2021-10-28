Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $107.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.77.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock.

NSP traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 111,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $125.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,533. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

