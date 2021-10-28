Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SPEC opened at GBX 399 ($5.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £404.15 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. Inspecs Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.65 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.17.

Inspecs Group Company Profile

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

