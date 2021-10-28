Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 103,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insmed stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

