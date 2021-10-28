Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

