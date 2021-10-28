Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $151,579.23 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.
NYSE CRM opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
