Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $151,579.23 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.

NYSE CRM opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

