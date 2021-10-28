Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,824,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $295.15 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

