Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40.

OCGN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 40,503,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,334,883. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

