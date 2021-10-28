Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35.

On Friday, September 24th, Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 1,855,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,863. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

