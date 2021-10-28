Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Sells 17,414 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,102. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

