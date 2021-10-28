Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Purchases 33,806 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 33,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $135,224.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EYEN opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

