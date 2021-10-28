Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

INVA stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,901. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviva stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 660.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

