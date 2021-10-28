Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.
INVA stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,901. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.
In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
