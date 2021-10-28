Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

