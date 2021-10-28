InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,087,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,846,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 305,942 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

