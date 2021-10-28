Inherent Group LP Sells 97,293 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Inherent Group LP lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,293 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 46.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,615,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.