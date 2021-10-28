Inherent Group LP Makes New $34.27 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,171,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,271,000. QuantumScape accounts for about 3.2% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $33,563,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 205,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 12.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532 over the last 90 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

