Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.