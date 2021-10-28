Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Down 96.2% in October

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,005,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INQD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750,693. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

