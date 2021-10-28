Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

