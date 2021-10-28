Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 97,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

