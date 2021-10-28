Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $45,025.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

