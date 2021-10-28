Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

