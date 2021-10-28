IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

