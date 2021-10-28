Illuvium Price Tops $826.41 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $826.41 or 0.01403084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $531.01 million and $44.61 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,877.34 or 0.99962742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.51 or 0.06686862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,549 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

