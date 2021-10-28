Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $129,054.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.