Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $129,054.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66.

On Monday, August 23rd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

