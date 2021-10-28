Illumina (ILMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.30-$6.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $412.01 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.52. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,940. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

