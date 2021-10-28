IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.93

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.93 and last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 7046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,542,000 after buying an additional 636,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

