Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $38.24

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $39.84. Ichor shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 3,391 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

