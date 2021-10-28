I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $64.62. Approximately 8,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 519,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $5,308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in I-Mab by 201.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in I-Mab by 116.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

