Hydro One (TSE:H) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.23.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.