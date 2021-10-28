Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.
