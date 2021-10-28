Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

