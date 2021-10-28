Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a growth of 814.4% from the September 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HUFAF remained flat at $$16.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUFAF shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

