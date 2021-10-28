Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.55 and traded as high as C$9.16. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 1,135,743 shares trading hands.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.11%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

