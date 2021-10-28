Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Up 50%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

