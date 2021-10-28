Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Critical Analysis

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bankshares and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp 36.08% 13.43% 1.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PB Bankshares and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PB Bankshares and Home Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp $118.43 million 2.91 $24.76 million $2.87 13.90

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

